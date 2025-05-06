Sean Gilday Brings 25 Years of Global Insurance Leadership to ManchesterStory Group

ManchesterStory, a leading early-stage venture capital firm, has announced that insurance executive Sean Gilday is joining the company as VP, Head of Network.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManchesterStory Group , a leading early-stage venture capital firm, has announced that insurance executive Sean Gilday is joining the company as Vice President, Head of Network.Gilday will lead ManchesterStory’s efforts to translate emerging technology into measurable results for the firm’s insurance company and broker limited partners. Leveraging more than 25 years in global insurance and reinsurance, including roles at Canada Life, Manulife Financial, GE Capital, and most recently, RGA, he has repeatedly generated successful alliances between insurers and high-growth startups to boost premium growth, improve underwriting accuracy, and find operational efficiencies.“Sean Gilday will be a great addition to ManchesterStory,” said Dave Miles, Founding Partner at ManchesterStory. “His background working with insurers as a consultant, reinsurer, and venture partner will create significant value for our strategic partners and portfolio companies. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”Gilday’s addition to ManchesterStory comes as the firm is actively investing from its two most recent funds – ManchesterStory Discovery Fund II and the BrokerTech Fund. Discovery Fund II continues the success of ManchesterStory’s inaugural fund by investing in startups in InsurTech, FinTech and HealthTech. Launched in partnership with BrokerTech Ventures , the BrokerTech Fund is the first venture capital fund targeting technology startups developing solutions specifically addressing the needs of insurance brokers and wholesalers.“I am very excited by the opportunity to lead ManchesterStory’s initiatives to connect our insurance industry investors to startups that address their most critical business needs,” said Gilday. “Matt Kinley, Dave Miles and the team have proven they can deliver strong financial returns while catalyzing change inside the industry. I look forward to helping the team expand its results for a growing list of investors and founders.”About ManchesterStory:Backed by $250 million in committed capital from insurance carriers & brokers, financial services firms, and health care institutions, ManchesterStory is a preeminent lead investor in early-stage startups driving technological innovation in insurance, financial services and healthcare across North America and internationally. Learn more at www.manchesterstory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.