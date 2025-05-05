City of Miami Unveils “Luther Campbell Way” in Liberty City

Published on May 03, 2025

The City of Miami today proudly unveiled “Luther Campbell Way” at the intersection of NW 11th Avenue and NW 58th Street, in honor of Miami native and cultural icon Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell. The commemorative street naming, sponsored by Mayor Francis Suarez, recognizes Campbell’s lasting impact on music, free speech, and the local community.

A pioneer in the Southern hip-hop scene and founding member of 2 Live Crew, Luther Campbell rose to national fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s, using his platform to challenge censorship and defend First Amendment rights. Beyond music, Campbell has been a dedicated community advocate, youth football coach, and supporter of educational initiatives across Miami-Dade County.

“Luther Campbell’s legacy is about more than music — it’s about standing up for what you believe in, lifting up your community, and leaving a mark that will inspire generations to come,” said Mayor Francis Suarez during the ceremony. “We’re proud to honor him with a street bearing his name in the neighborhood that shaped him.”

The street naming ceremony included remarks from local officials, community leaders, and Campbell himself, who expressed gratitude for the recognition and reflected on his journey from Liberty City to the national spotlight.

“This is where it all started — right here in Liberty City. To have this honor in my own neighborhood means everything to me,” said Campbell. “I’ve always fought for my city, and I’ll keep doing that every day.”

The newly named Luther Campbell Way now stands as a symbol of cultural pride, resilience, and community empowerment.