The first Global Entertainment Convention inspired by Halloween hits Las Vegas in October 2026

Ocober 2026 - HallowScreamCon to hit Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 1-4, 2026, a thrilling new legend will rise in Las Vegas... HallowScreamCon - billed as “The first Global Entertainment Convention to be inspired by Halloween,” HallowScreamCon offers fans a spectacle packed with wonder, thrills and a unique celebration of film, television, music, gaming, comics, art, animation, live attractions, live entertainment, stunts, creativity, paranormal adventures, animatronics and immersive experiences.Kelly-Marie Warnell, CEO of organizer Screen Masters International says “This is our love letter to Las Vegas and all fans of Halloween, young and old. We want to unite, collaborate with, and provide opportunities for the memory makers, the dreamers, the creators and the adventure capitalists, while simultaneously giving fans a one-of-a-kind Halloween inspired immersive experience. We envision a global celebration of the limitless power of storytelling, innovation, and entertainment. Las Vegas provides the perfect stage for this groundbreaking spectacle and we cannot wait to welcome the world in 2026.”Hallowscreamcon highlights to include “major” TV, film and gaming events, world-exclusive previews, celebrity panels and live performances, a global artist pavilion where artists, animators, authors and comic creators can showcase and sell original works, an SFX Make Up Stage, a Black Cat Walk competition judged by film, fashion and entertainment experts, and a HallowScream SINema, which will host nightly open-air screenings of cult classics, indie horrors and world-premieres.For industry professionals, and unsung artists alike, there will be a ScreamLabs pitching festival “set inside a fully immersive Frankenstein’s Laboratory” where creatives will pitch ideas to industry execs and scouts, with select projects greenlit for development. Who knows what new movie franchise might be launched from this very experience.Live stunts, musical acts, scare actor performances and main stage events round out the entertainment menu, and on Sunday, a family-friendly "scaled-down" version of the experience will be offered for the "Little Punkins" who wish to attend in a less intensive, more family-oriented atmosphere.“Hundreds” of vendors, pop-up shops, tech showcases, art installations, and artists tables will comprise a major component of the "Con", celebrating pop culture through a Halloween lens. To be a part of the journey email your enquiries about talent appearances, sponsoring, or being a vendor to screamteam@screenmastersint.com or you can visit www.screenmastersint.com/hallowscreamcon You can follow @hallowscreamconlv on Instagram, or hallowscreamcon on TikTok and YouTube.Check out the announcement teaser for a feel of what's to come...

