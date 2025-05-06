Short Flixx: The USA-Born Alternative to TikTok with New Monetization Features

Try Short Flixx for FREE!

Short Flixx Introduces New Monetization Features Empowering Creators to Earn Through Tips and Premium Content

MANHEIM, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Short Flixx : The USA-Born Alternative to TikTok with New Monetization FeaturesShort Flixx, a vibrant short video social media app proudly born in the USA, is emerging as a trusted alternative to TikTok. Designed to empower creators and foster a safe, engaging community, Short Flixx has recently introduced exciting new monetization features to help users earn from their creativity.The platform now offers a tipping feature, allowing viewers to send tips directly to creators who post videos.Additionally, users can set a premium fee on their videos, enabling them to charge other users a coin-based price to view exclusive content. These features provide creators with flexible ways to generate revenue and build their audience.Short Flixx is committed to maintaining a 100% safe environment for all users. To enhance user safety, the platform has recently implemented adult moderation, ensuring a positive and secure experience for the community.The Short Flixx app is available for free download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store . For more information, please visit www.shortflixx.com . For inquiries, please contact slowe@shortflixx.com.Join Short Flixx today and discover a new space to create, connect, and earn!About Short Flixx:Short Flixx is a unique social media app that enables users to create, share, and enjoy short videos. With a focus on creativity, safety, and community, Short Flixx offers a fresh and secure platform for digital expression.

