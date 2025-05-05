Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

CANADA, May 5 - Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.

The prime ministers congratulated each other on their respective election and re-election. Prime Minister Carney underscored the many areas of close co-operation between Canada and Australia, particularly in trade, defence, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The leaders looked forward to building a stronger relationship between their two nations and agreed to remain in close contact.

