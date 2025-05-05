Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese
CANADA, May 5 - Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.
The prime ministers congratulated each other on their respective election and re-election. Prime Minister Carney underscored the many areas of close co-operation between Canada and Australia, particularly in trade, defence, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.
The leaders looked forward to building a stronger relationship between their two nations and agreed to remain in close contact.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.