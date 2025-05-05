HackerNoon Partners with AIESEC in Nigeria to Empower the Next Generation of Tech Thought Leaders

Aisec Nigeria Collaborates With HackerNoon Featured Image

The collaboration provides AIESECers with access to HackerNoon’s dedicated editorial support, content distribution engine, branding tools, and global audience.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon , the global technology publishing platform, has partnered with AIESEC in Nigeria to create a launchpad for young professionals to explore the technology industry, sharpen their writing skills, and establish themselves as emerging thought leaders.The collaboration provides AIESECers with access to HackerNoon’s dedicated editorial support, robust content distribution engine, branding tools, and global audience of over 4M monthly readers.“From my time at the University of Ibadan, I’ve seen up close how AIESEC instills leadership and career readiness in young professionals,” said Asher Umerie, Senior Editor at HackerNoon. “It’s a mission we deeply resonate with—and are proud to support—at HackerNoon.”As part of the agreement, a dedicated #aiesec-scholars tagged page will house all stories authored by AIESECers on HackerNoon, making it easy to access and engage with the community’s contributions to HackerNoon’s growing library.“This partnership opens doors for AIESEC in Nigeria’s youth to amplify their voices on a global stage in a bid to effect change,” said Mercy Jacob, Country Director of AIESEC in Nigeria. “We look forward to seeing our members share their innovations, challenges, and insights with HackerNoon’s audience.”"This partnership aligns with our mission to make technology publishing more accessible, especially for emerging talent," said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO. “By teaming up with AIESEC in Nigeria, we’re helping the next generation of technologists share their insights, build credibility, and reach a global audience."Additionally, AIESECers will also be able to participate in Writing Contests on HackerNoon, at will, as an added perk, allowing members to compete for cash prizes and industry recognition.For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:Sheharyar Khan,sheharyar@hackernoon.comAbout HackerNoonHackerNoon is a global platform built for technologists to read, write, and publish. With an open and international community of 45,000+ contributing writers and 4,000,000+ curious monthly readers, HackerNoon is at the forefront of technology storytelling. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke.About AIESEC in NigeriaAIESEC is a non-governmental, youth-led organization focused on empowering future thought leaders. It helps young people develop leadership skills through internships, volunteering, and cultural exchanges. AIESEC connects youth to opportunities that foster personal growth, social impact, and a greater understanding of global issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.