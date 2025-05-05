EPC Space Achieves Major Milestone with DLA JANS Certification and Launch of First QPL GaN Power Devices
EPC Space is thrilled to pioneer the industry’s first QPL GaN power devices, delivering a transformative solution for space-grade power electronics,”ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space proudly announces that its Andover, Massachusetts facility, together with its GaN foundry, have received MIL-PRF-19500 JANS certification from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), marking a significant advancement in high-reliability space-grade power electronics.
In a major industry first, EPC Space has also introduced the world’s first Qualified Product List (QPL) Power GaN JANS devices. The initial release includes two fully qualified parts; JANSH2N7667UFBC and JANSH2N7669UFBC, which are now available for immediate delivery.
EPC Space is continuing its commitment to innovation and reliability in the space sector by planning to qualify an additional 16 GaN JANS devices over the next 12 months, with voltage ratings ranging from 40V to 300V.
“EPC Space is thrilled to pioneer the industry’s first QPL GaN power devices, delivering a transformative solution for space-grade power electronics,” said Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space.
These power devices deliver superior performance over traditional silicon-based components, offering higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, reduced switching losses, improved thermal conductivity, and lower on-resistance. These attributes enable higher switching frequencies, improved power densities and efficiencies, and significantly more compact, lightweight solutions for demanding space applications.
All EPC Space GaN JANS devices are rad hard by design and are rated for total ionizing dose (TID) greater than 1 Mrad and demonstrate Single Event Effects (SEE) immunity at LET levels of 85 MeV/(mg/cm²), ensuring robust performance in extreme environments.
Pricing: For quantities of 500 units, average pricing is $331 USD per unit.
For a complete list of qualified parts and product specifications, please refer to the matrix .
About EPC Space
EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.
Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
