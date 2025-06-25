Industry-Leading 300 V Rad-Hard GaN FET for Higher Voltage Satellite Power Systems Now Available from EPC Space
The EPC7030MSH 300V RH GaN FET delivers high current and rad-hard reliability, meeting the rigorous demands of higher-voltage space power architectures and simplifying thermal design for our customers”ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space, a leader in radiation-hardened (RH) gallium nitride (GaN) power devices, announces the launch of the EPC7030MSH, a radiation-hardened (RH) 300 V gallium nitride (GaN) FET that delivers unmatched performance for high-voltage, high-power space applications, including next-generation satellite power plants and electric propulsion systems.
As satellite platforms require higher voltage buses to support growing power demands and advanced solar array technologies, the EPC7030MSH addresses a critical need for efficient, compact, and robust front-end power conversion.
With the lowest RDS(on) and gate charge in its class, the EPC7030MSH delivers the highest power current rating among all 300 V rad-hard GaN FETs currently on the market. This makes it ideal for front-end DC-DC converters that must operate under stringent thermal and radiation constraints.
“The EPC7030MSH 300V RH GaN FET delivers high current and rad-hard reliability, meeting the rigorous demands of higher-voltage space power architectures and simplifying thermal design for our customers,” said Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space.
Key Features:
• Rated for 300 V operation at LET = 63 MeV, and 250 V at LET = 84.6 MeV
• Lowest RDS(on) and QG of any 300 V rad-hard GaN FET
• Highest current rating in its voltage class
• FSMD-M hermetic surface-mount package optimized for conduction cooling and increased creepage distance
• Compatible with existing GaN gate drivers
Target Applications:
• Front-end DC-DC converters in satellite power systems
• Power conversion for higher voltage distribution buses
• Electric propulsion platforms requiring compact, high-performance switching
The EPC7030MSH is part of EPC Space’s ongoing mission to deliver space-grade Radiation Hardened GaN solutions that outperform silicon Radiation Hardened MOSFETs in efficiency, size, and thermal management—enabling more capable, reliable, and scalable satellite systems.
For 500-unit quantities engineering models are priced at 236 USD, and Rad Hard space qualified are priced at 349 USD.
For product details, please see EPC7030MSH page HERE
About EPC Space
EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.
Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
