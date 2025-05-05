Via Automation Strengthens Advisory Board

Via Automation Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Industry Veterans Dariush Rafinejad and Sudhir Naik to Advisory Board

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Via Automation Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Industry Veterans Dariush Rafinejad and Sudhir Naik to Advisory Board Via Automation, a pioneer in industrial AI copilots and smart automation for semiconductor and advanced manufacturing, proudly announces the appointment of two distinguished industry leaders—Dariush Rafinejad and Sudhir Naik—to its Advisory Board.Dariush Rafinejad brings over 30 years of senior executive experience and product innovation in the semiconductor and solar energy sectors. He has served as Corporate Vice President at both Applied Materials and Lam Research, and has played pivotal roles in driving technology and business strategy in multiple startups spanning semiconductors, solar, and medical devices. Dariush is the founding principal of Blue Dome Consulting, partnering with high-tech executives on product and business leadership. An esteemed academic, he holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley and teaches at Stanford University’s Management Science & Engineering Department, the Presidio Graduate School, and the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.Sudhir Naik is a veteran of India’s semiconductor and embedded systems ecosystem with more than three decades of experience. He is the founder of N CUBE SEMICON, SAN Wireless Systems, and Simplrops India, and was instrumental in building eInfochips into a global product engineering powerhouse. As a thought leader and mentor in the semiconductor and startup communities, Sudhir has actively contributed to IESA (India Electronics and Semiconductor Association) and has championed digital transformation, indigenous design innovation, and AI-driven product strategies across emerging technologies. He continues to advise startups and policymakers on strengthening India’s role in the global semiconductor value chain.“We are honored to welcome Dariush and Sudhir to the Via Automation Advisory Board,” said Nitin Parekh, CEO at Via Automation. “Their deep domain expertise, strategic insights, and global perspective will help accelerate our mission to redefine industrial intelligence across semiconductor, electronics, and other manufacturing sectors.”Via Automation’s AI-driven copilots are already transforming the factory floor with proactive diagnostics, intelligent control, and seamless integration across control systems. The addition of these two visionaries further strengthens Via’s commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions to global industrial customers.About Via AutomationVia Automation is building the next generation of AI copilots for industrial automation—designed to reduce unplanned downtime, optimize process performance, and empower engineering teams with intelligent decision support. Proven in semiconductor fabs and now expanding into broader manufacturing domains, Via’s technology brings together LLMs, knowledge graphs, and real-time control agents into a unified automation platform.

