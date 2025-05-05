New Jersey Coalition of Treatment Providers Holds Inaugural Board Meeting and Announces Major Endorsements

Over 100 leaders gather to shape the future of behavioral health policy in New Jersey through united advocacy and strategic reform

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, May 1, 2025, the New Jersey Coalition of Treatment Providers (NJCTP) held its inaugural board meeting, marking a pivotal step in the effort to strengthen behavioral health policy across the state. The gathering, held in Freehold, brought together over 100 key stakeholders, including providers, faith leaders, community advocates, and lawmakers, all united in their commitment to ensuring ethical, accessible, and effective care for individuals facing mental health and substance use challenges.Daniel Regan, founder of NJCTP and CEO of Healing Us Centers, opened the event with a powerful message outlining the coalition’s mission and vision:“This coalition was built by those who live it, those who lead it, and those who fight every day for people in recovery,” Regan stated. “We are here to ensure that the laws guiding our field work in the real world—and that they are shaped by the providers and advocates who know this system best.”During the meeting, the founding members of the NJCTP board of directors were officially announced:• Chair: Daniel Regan• Co-Chair: Lisa Palmeri• Secretary: Susan Miller• Treasurer: Mario MonticioloThe coalition also announced several key endorsements and strategic alliances, including:• Official recognition by the Legal Action Coalition, a national organization with 50 years of experience in regulatory reform.• Support from 475 churches through the New Jersey Coalition of Latino Pastors and Ministers.• A formal endorsement from Reverend Al Sharpton, who praised NJCTP’s commitment to justice and real-world community impact.Regan stressed the urgent need for smarter regulations, especially in light of ongoing debates regarding Cooperative Sober Living Residences (CSLRs) and access to high-quality services for Medicaid beneficiaries. NJCTP is committed to influencing active legislation, including bills A3230, S2315, and S2952, while organizing providers to speak out against ineffective or harmful policy proposals.To further its mission, the coalition also established a series of working committees focused on legislative advocacy, provider standards, member engagement, and public communications.Next Meeting AnnouncedThe next NJCTP board and stakeholder meeting will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2025, at Better Life Ministry, located at 129 Linden Ave., Jersey City, NJ, and will be hosted by Governor Jim McGreevey. The meeting will continue to advance NJCTP’s legislative goals, community partnerships, and its mission to build a unified voice for treatment providers across New Jersey.For more information or to get involved, visit: http://www.njctp.org

