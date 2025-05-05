Seeking a better version of me

The closer Army Veteran Sherry Robinson got to the day she was supposed to leave the residential treatment program she voluntarily entered, the surer she was that she wasn’t ready to go yet.

Robinson arrived at the Coatesville VA Medical Center a month earlier to attend the Power of Women Embracing Recovery (POWER) Program. The program offers treatment to female Veterans with substance use disorders, mental health problems and homelessness. It is common for women to seek concurrent treatment for anxiety, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or military sexual trauma (MST).

During the first few days, Veterans like Robinson work with their treatment team to identify the goals they want to achieve before leaving the program and then select a flexible departure date.

Robinson came to treat the depression and dependence on alcohol that had intensified since her mother passed away four years ago, and now that she was here, she began working toward building a better version of herself.

A better version of me

“I wanted to be that person that I used to be. I’m never going to be that girl. I want a better version of me. I want Sherry 2.0. I still have a lot of healing to do,” she shared.

Robinson was feeling good about her progress, but she knew she wouldn’t be ready to leave by her original departure date. She talked with her team and moved her departure date out to give herself the extra time she felt she needed.

“I’m more knowledgeable, and I’m finally loving myself,” she said. “My main goal is to learn to love myself unconditionally because I love everybody else so unconditionally. I have to be able to look at myself and be like, I love you with all your flaws and all your mistakes—and all your achievements, too.”

Individual and group therapy sessions are only part of the programming. Residents can choose to attend recreational activities like music therapy, yoga, arts and crafts, and religious services. Robinson was surprised at how much she enjoyed the arts and crafts and yoga but was attracted to the religious offerings.

The greatest gift I can give myself

“I’ve always wanted to be baptized, but I didn’t feel like I was worthy. I was struggling with a lot of demons, and I’m still going to be struggling with demons. It’s just—I can manage it better. When I get baptized, I think it’s going to be the greatest gift that I can give to myself,” she said.

The baptism took place at the chapel on the Coatesville VA campus by a VA Chaplain. In attendance were members of her treatment team, along with her new friends and fellow Veterans.

“I’m excited for the person that I’m becoming and the love that I’m finally giving myself that I wasn’t, and the attention that I deserve to give myself that I wasn’t,” she added.

Already enrolled in courses for the next semester, Robinson plans to finish her bachelor’s degree and looks forward to being a social worker because she likes working in the community.

If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who is ready to accept treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD, substance use, or MST, talk to your care provider about your treatment.