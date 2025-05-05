Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,184 in the last 365 days.

Minister’s, parliamentary secretary’s statement on Red Dress Day

CANADA, May 5 - Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity, have released the following statement in honour of Red Dress Day and the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ People.

“The red dress, inspired by the work of Métis artist Jaime Black, is a symbol of loss for the women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people who have been murdered or are missing. Red Dress Day is a time of mourning to acknowledge the heartache of the family and friends of those taken too soon and a day to reinforce the need to end violence against Indigenous people.

“Indigenous women and girls are more likely to be murdered, assaulted or go missing than any other women in the country. It’s crucial that we persist in addressing the underlying issues of violence, such as colonialism, racism and misogyny. We will also continue to support Indigenous self-determination, safety planning and healing through Indigenous-led initiatives that promote capacity building and culturally safe approaches.

“Following the release of Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, our government released A Path Forward: Priorities and Early Strategies for B.C. with strategies for ending violence. This includes the Path Forward Community Fund, administered by the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, to support Indigenous-led safety planning and capacity building.

“We also released Safe and Supported: B.C.'s Gender Based Violence Action Plan that further advances our commitments laid out in A Path Forward.

“To the Indigenous people and families who have faced harm, loss and grief, please know that we and so many others commit to being a voice in government who will continue to advocate for an end to gender-based violence and harm against Indigenous people.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister’s, parliamentary secretary’s statement on Red Dress Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more