Press Releases 05/05/2025 Attorney General Tong Statement in Strong Support of Striking Pratt & Whitney Workers (Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in support of striking Pratt & Whitney machinists. (Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in support of striking Pratt & Whitney machinists. “I strongly stand with the hardworking machinists at Pratt & Whitney and their families in fighting for fair wages, benefits, and job security. The skilled and dedicated Pratt & Whitney machinists working in both Middletown and East Hartford power our nation’s defense and aerospace industry. They are a backbone of Connecticut’s economy, and I urge corporate leadership to return to the table for open, good faith negotiations on a fair contract,” said Attorney General Tong.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong Facebook: CT Attorney General Media Contact: Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov Consumer Inquiries: 860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.