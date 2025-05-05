Submit Release
Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

05/05/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement in Strong Support of Striking Pratt & Whitney Workers

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in support of striking Pratt & Whitney machinists.

“I strongly stand with the hardworking machinists at Pratt & Whitney and their families in fighting for fair wages, benefits, and job security. The skilled and dedicated Pratt & Whitney machinists working in both Middletown and East Hartford power our nation’s defense and aerospace industry. They are a backbone of Connecticut’s economy, and I urge corporate leadership to return to the table for open, good faith negotiations on a fair contract,” said Attorney General Tong.

