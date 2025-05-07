Teledentistry.com and Lane Health Forge Partnership to Expand Access to Quality Healthcare in America

Lane health Teledentistry.com combo announce partnership

Teledentistry.com and Lane Health are announcing a landmark partnership aimed at improving how Americans receive and afford dental and healthcare services.

“Our individual partnerships with both Teledentistry.com and Lane Health reflect a shared commitment of helping more people get the care they need, when and how they need it.”” — Mohammad Navid, EVP and Chief Relationship and Business Development Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move poised to transform access to healthcare across the nation, Teledentistry.com and Lane Health are announcing a landmark partnership aimed at improving how Americans receive and afford dental and healthcare services. This innovative collaboration merges the strengths of industry leaders to provide accessible expert dental care with flexible financial solutions.

With healthcare accessibility remaining a critical challenge for millions of Americans, this partnership is designed to bridge the gap by delivering seamless, convenient, and affordable healthcare experiences. Delta Dental of California and Affiliates holds individual partnerships with both Lane Health and Teledentistry.com to bring the Healthcare Spending Card and Virtual Dentistry platform to its members. The partnership between Teledentistry.com and Lane Health extends these seamless, convenient, and affordable care solutions to patients in need of virtual care and financial flexibility.

Teledentistry.com: Expert Dental Care Anytime, Anywhere As a pioneer in virtual dentistry, Teledentistry.com connects patients with licensed dental professionals 24/7. This partnership ensures that patients can receive expert guidance and care from the comfort of their homes, addressing dental concerns swiftly and conveniently.

Lane Health: Making Healthcare Affordable

Lane Health presents innovative financial solutions, including on-demand healthcare lending accounts, to help individuals manage healthcare expenses more effectively. By partnering with Delta Dental of California and Affiliates and Teledentistry.com, Lane Health will help empower more Americans to afford the

care they need without financial strain.

A Vision for the Future

“At Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, we are dedicated to advancing access to quality oral healthcare through innovative solutions and trusted collaborations,” said Mohammad Navid, Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship and Business Development Officer at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. “Our individual partnerships with both Teledentistry.com and Lane Health reflect a shared commitment of helping more people get the care they need, when and how they need it.” "Teledentistry.com was founded on the principle of making expert dental care accessible to all. By collaborating with Delta Dental of California and Affiliates and Lane Health, we’re taking a giant leap forward in ensuring care is just a click away for every Delta Dental of California and Affiliates member"; said Dr. Vilas Sastry, CEO and founder of Teledentistry.com.

"Lane Health’s mission has always been to help provide financial peace of mind for healthcare expenses. Partnering with Delta Dental of California and Affiliates and Teledentistry.com enables us to deliver holistic solutions that can make healthcare affordable and accessible"; said Brad Gambill, CEO of Lane Health.

Launch Timeline and Availability

For more information about this groundbreaking partnership and how it will impact healthcare access in America, visit https://www.lanehealth.com or contact Lee Rossini.

About Teledentistry.com

As a leader in the digital dentistry space, Teledentistry.com connects patients with licensed dentists via online consultations, making dental care more accessible than ever. Learn more about Teledentistry.com's digital dental solutions at www.teledentistry.com.

About Lane Health

Lane Health infuses innovative financial technology into healthcare spending to help people get and pay for care a smarter way. Designed specifically for healthcare, the Healthcare Spending Card 1) provides multiple repayment choices including 2) 0% financing options. Our mission is to help people take back control over their healthcare spending and live healthier lives physically and financially. Learn more at https://www.lanehealth.com.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California and Affiliates enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 31 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental of companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental of California and Affiliates is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. Learn more at https://deltadentalins.com/

