Lydia Hawke, Best-Selling Author, Champions Ageless Power in Her Bold New Thriller, A Web of Obsidian

Lydia Hawke dismantles the stereotypes of aging women in fiction, replacing invisibility with impact and frailty with fire.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydia Hawke, best-selling author, shattering stereotypes in her latest novel, A Web of Obsidian, the first book in The Obsidian Sisterhood trilogy. At the heart of this gripping thriller is a fierce and unapologetically powerful 69-year-old heroine who proves that age is no barrier to bravery, wisdom, or impact.

A Web of Obsidian is now available in bookstores and online retailers.

“Strong women aren’t invincible; we feel deeply, falter, and rise again. There’s fierce power in vulnerability, which means we’re honest about our struggles and brave enough to keep going anyway. In A Web of Obsidian, I wanted to show that strength and softness coexist and that a woman can simultaneously be fierce, flawed, and powerful. Strength isn’t the absence of pain, it’s the courage to stand in it and still choose to fight,” says Hawke.

Former nun Monica Barrett is not your typical protagonist, but that’s precisely the point. With two black belts and a lifetime of lived experience, Monica steps into danger to defend a woman fleeing violence, igniting a story that is as pulse-pounding as it is deeply resonant.

"If you're looking for a new paranormal ride that reads like an emotional roller coaster, this is the book for you!" - Elizabeth Johnson.

For Hawke, A Web of Obsidian is more than just a novel; it’s a declaration of worth for women at every stage of life.

“I’d like older women to understand that we don’t have to give in to societal expectations,” says Hawke. “Yes, we’ve changed and grown older, but we’re still powerful and capable of changing the world in our way, too, especially if we work together for that change. And I want younger women to know that they’ve only just begun… there’s a lifetime ahead of them that they can grow into. More than anything, I want all women to know that we are capable and worth celebrating at any age.”

Hawke says that while female authors have made significant strides in the literary world, particularly in fiction, books featuring protagonists over 60 remain relatively rare in mainstream bestseller lists.

"The message is we are not done. It is important for women of all ages to understand that living doesn’t end until life does," Hawke concludes.

Lydia Hawke is the internationally best-selling author of The Obsidian Sisterhood series and The Grigori Legacy. Known for creating fierce, complex heroines and genre-bending stories, she writes to uplift, inspire, and remind readers, especially women, that power has no expiration date. She lives in Canada and can often be found training in martial arts, sipping tea, or plotting her next story about women who refuse to be underestimated.

