New Medicare Dementia Care Program for Ohio: Support for Families Now Available at No Cost

Tembo Health and Benjamin Rose Join Forces to Enhance Dementia Care Through Medicare's GUIDE Model

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring for dementia is getting easier in Ohio: Tembo Health (Tembo) and Benjamin Rose have joined forces to deliver support services for people living with dementia and their families and at no cost for those with Traditional Medicare. From appointment coordination to in-home support to educational and skills training, this program is designed to make sure that the estimated 236,000 people living with dementia in Ohio and their 414,000 caregivers get the care and support they need and deserve.How the Program WorksThese services come as a part of a new Medicare program called GUIDE – Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience – with the goal to help people living with dementia have healthier outcomes and reduce stress on families and caregivers.Services offered include:● A personal coach: Get paired with a professional care navigator who meets with you regularly to help address the many challenges that can arise.● Coordination of services: From medical appointments to transportation to safety upgrades, Tembo and Benjamin Rose help families get the services they need.● Back-up care (Respite Care): Caregivers can get a break with access to up to $2,500 annually for in-home aides or adult day programs.● Easy access to dementia diagnosis and medical specialists: Connect with physicians quickly through telemedicine for initial evaluations and diagnosis of dementia, and specialists to help manage challenges.● Education and support: Access written materials and videos, live coaching, and advice from experienced dementia caregivers.The ability to utilize respite care through the GUIDE program has been an exciting and vital feature for families. This provides family caregivers with essential breaks from their demanding responsibilities, offering up to $2,500 annually to cover services like in-home support from home health aides or engagement in adult day programs offering social interaction and activities for individuals with dementia. This crucial support allows caregivers the time to recharge and attend to their own well-being, ultimately leading to more sustainable and higher-quality care for their loved ones.“Tembo is eager to bring our innovative virtual care platform to Ohio, reaching families statewide facing dementia,” said Ben Kline, Head of Growth Strategy at Tembo. “Through GUIDE, we’ll deliver high-quality clinical and crucial emotional support.”Tembo partners with Cleveland-based Benjamin Rose, experts in dementia care coordination, utilizing their We Care…Because You Do program for care navigation across Ohio.Lisa Weitzman, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Benjamin Rose, added, “This collaboration amplifies our efforts to empower families with vital knowledge and support, ensuring no one navigates this journey alone. Together with Tembo, we’ll expand access to robust resources.”This partnership offers a holistic approach: Tembo provides telehealth-based diagnosis and management, while Benjamin Rose delivers essential care coordination via phone and email, including family education, community connections, and access to financial, legal, and emotional support.The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) launched the GUIDE Model to improve dementia care coordination, patient outcomes, and caregiver well-being. By participating, Tembo and Benjamin Rose will demonstrate their combined effectiveness in delivering high-quality, person-centered dementia care.About Tembo HealthTembo Health is a leading provider of comprehensive clinical care for people living with dementia. The company offers a range of services, including diagnostic evaluations, medication management, care coordination, and dementia-specific therapies. Tembo is committed to providing compassionate and evidence-based care that empowers patients and their families. Learn more at https://www.tembo.health/ and enroll in GUIDE at https://www.tembo.health/partners/benrose About Benjamin RoseBenjamin Rose is a renowned organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers. The organization offers a variety of services, including care coordination, family education, and community resources. Benjamin Rose is a trusted resource for families seeking guidance and support throughout the dementia journey. Learn more at https://www.benrose.org/ and enroll in GUIDE at https://www.benrose.org/guide-wecare/

