Parents Voice Concerns Over Rising Costs and Shortages of Infant Sleep Products Amid Tariffs

First Candle Offers Guidance on Safe, Affordable Alternatives

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With recent tariffs driving up the cost and limiting the availability of essential infant products like cribs, parents across the country are voicing urgent concerns about how to keep their babies safe during sleep.

First Candle, the national nonprofit dedicated to preventing Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) and supporting bereaved families, wants parents to know that even with rising costs, families can still follow the most important safe sleep practices to protect their babies.

“We understand how stressful it is for parents when they can’t access or afford traditional cribs due to current market conditions, and that they might consider simply keeping their baby in their bed, but this is extremely risky.” said Alison Jacobson, Executive Director of First Candle. As she explains, more affordable alternatives like new, safety-certified bassinets, portable cribs, or play yards are good alternatives. However, making sure a baby’s sleep space is safe goes beyond where they sleep.

“The most important thing to remember is that it’s often what’s in the baby’s sleep environment that poses the greatest danger. Keeping pillows, blankets, and other soft items out of the sleep space is absolutely critical for your baby’s safety,” explains Jacobson.

Additionally, Jacobson emphasizes that if a parent or caregiver feels sleepy, it’s important to place the baby down in their safe sleep space — rather than risk dozing off while holding the baby, which increases the risk of suffocation or accidental injury.

First Candle’s Safe Sleep Guidance:

• Babies should always sleep alone, on a firm, flat surface (not an inclined sleeper, car seat, or adult bed).

• Babies should always be placed on their back for every sleep — including naps and nighttime.

• The sleep area should be separate but near the parent’s bed — such as a bassinet or play yard approved for infant sleep.

• Never place pillows, blankets, stuffed animals, bumpers, or other soft items in the baby’s sleep space.

• Avoid using hand-me-down cribs or products that may not meet today’s safety standards, especially if they are missing parts or have been recalled.

For more detailed guidance on creating a safe sleep environment, including product recommendations and updated safety guidelines, parents are encouraged to visit www.firstcandle.org.

“We know parents want to do everything they can to keep their babies safe,” Jacobson added. “First Candle is here to help them navigate these challenges with the best, most current information.”

About First Candle

First Candle is a national nonprofit committed to ending Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) and providing compassionate support to families who have lost a baby. For over 40 years, First Candle has been a trusted source of education, advocacy, and bereavement services, working to ensure every baby reaches their first birthday and beyond.

