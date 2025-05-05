Hiker Rescued from Garfield Ridge

CONTACT:

Lt. James Kneeland

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

May 5, 2025

Franconia, NH – Just before midnight on Thursday May 1, 2025, Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of a hiker in need of assistance on Garfield Ridge. Coordinates placed the hiker just north of the Skookumchuk Trail on Garfield Ridge. The unprepared hiker encountered snow and ice on the trail making progress difficult. Due to heavy winds and rain, the hiker had taken shelter under a tent fly.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team started up the Skookumchuk Trail by 1:30 a.m. on May 2 and reached the hiker’s location 4.2 miles from the trailhead at 4:20 a.m. The hiker was guided back to the Skookumchuk Trail and made it to the trailhead at 9:35 a.m. He was uninjured and was taken back to his vehicle at Lafayette Place.

The hiker was identified as 39-year-old Edward Pimental of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Pimental had started his hike on Wednesday, April 30 by going up Falling Waters Trail and spending the night along the trail. He decided to hike to Franconia Ridge on Thursday morning May 1 and then took the wrong trail from the Summit of Mount Lafayette and continued north towards Garfield Ridge. Lacking a map, he was unsure of where he was located and how to get out. He was unable to set up his shelter and was getting cold and wet when he decided to call 911 for help. Pimental admittedly said he was unprepared for this hike and failed to do the proper research. He will likely be billed for the rescue effort.

Without the dedication of highly skilled volunteer groups such as the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, search and rescue in New Hampshire would not be as efficient. Pemi Valley Search and Rescue is celebrating their 20th year of service as an organized search and rescue group.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to follow the hikeSafe code and are responsible for themselves and need to be prepared with knowledge and gear. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jacket and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.