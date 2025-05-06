Stake experts releases The African Geopolitical ATLAS 2025: Conflicting Information, Conflicted Realities

Decision-makers' guide to Africa's information & geopolitical landscape 2025

On this continent, where lines are shifting, narratives collide, and reality sometimes wavers, mapping information is already taking a stand–for clarity, for intelligibility, and vital right of people” — Aaron Akinocho

COTONOU, BENIN, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stake experts published the second edition of The African Geopolitical ATLAS 2025 on May 5, 2025, with the theme “Conflicting information, conflicted realities.” This 240-page book aims to provide decision-makers with a snapshot of the geopolitical changes taking place in relation to information and information disorders on the continent during the study period.This second edition of The African Geopolitical ATLAS covers the 2020-2024 five-year period. The volume is divided into three main parts, in line with its traditional structure. The first part—Who tells the story—, focuses on fifteen (15) maps which provide an outlook of three sets of continental trends pertaining to information: Media Penetration and Information Infrastructure (chapter 1); Friends and Foes of Information Access (chapter 2); and Regional Energy Infrastructures (chapter 3). The ten (10) maps in the second part of the book review critical information pathways, including Unequal Channels: Access, Infrastructure and Influence (chapter 4) and Information and Conflicts (chapter 5). Finally, the last part–country-specific maps– looks at a set of three predefined indicators for each country of the continent (including the Internet Penetration Ratio, the Information Availability Index and the Public Investment in Youth Literacy, ventilated by gender.This edition of Stake experts’ African Geopolitical ATLAS places itself at the forefront of the tools that can be used to navigate those challenges by researching and describing the evolutions of the context pertaining to information access and fluxes on the African continent.ABOUT STAKE EXPERTSStake experts is a research consultancy firm that accompanies organisations to smoothly simplify the process of researching and addressing conflict and security risks in the African context. We specialise in developing and implementing early warning systems, conducting in-depth field research, and translating complex data into actionable insights for our partners. Our expertise facilitates improved conflict-sensitive and research-driven programming in volatile regions in the Sahel and West Africa.For more information, please contactSelasi AMENYEAWUBusiness Development and Partnerships Officerselasi.amenyeawu@stakeexperts.comFollow us on LinkedInStake experts

