Digi Asia (NASDAQ:FAAS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigiAsia Corp Announces Full Implementation of AI-Powered Fraud Detection System Across All Mobile Wallet Services, Approved by Bank IndonesiaIndonesia’s leading B2B Fintech Provider launches proprietary AI solution to strengthen real-time fraud detection across its partners financial ecosystem.Significant enhancement of DigiAsia’s capacity for secure transactions and regulatory compliance.Positive acceptance by DigiAsia’s enterprise customers and partners such as Home Credit, Tokopedia and Citibank.DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) (“DigiAsia” or the “Company”), the leading Fintech as a Service (FaaS) ecosystem provider in Indonesia, through its Indonesian subsidiary PT Digiasia Bios, is pleased to announce the full rollout of its proprietary AI-powered Fraud Detection System across its mobile wallet services. This system, which has received approval from Bank Indonesia, Indonesia’s central bank, is now fully securing transactions throughout DigiAsia’s partner ecosystem following a successful soft launch in January 2025.Advanced AI and Machine Learning for Enhanced SecurityThe Fraud Detection System leverages AI and machine learning to analyze transaction data in real time, identifying patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activity. By continuously learning from a wide range of data, including user behavior and transaction history, the system can detect unusual activities-such as unexpected large transactions or activity from unfamiliar locations-and flag them for further review. This approach not only improves detection accuracy but also reduces false positives, helping to ensure a smoother and safer experience for users and partners.DigiAsia’s solution is built on foundational AI models and benefits from the company’s ongoing GPU technology partnership, which enables the system to process large volumes of transactions efficiently and adapt to new fraud patterns as they emerge.Strengthened Regulatory Compliance and Partner ConfidenceWith Bank Indonesia’s approval, the system significantly enhances DigiAsia’s capacity for regulatory compliance, particularly in transaction monitoring and reporting. This ensures that DigiAsia and its partners meet the latest standards for anti-fraud and anti-money laundering operations, supporting a more secure financial ecosystem.The implementation of this advanced fraud detection technology has already contributed to greater confidence among DigiAsia’s B2B partners. Local and regional names such as PT Kereta Api Indonesia (PT. KAI), Adira Finance and Home Credit Indonesia are among those connected to the DigiAsia ecosystem, benefiting from increased transaction security and reliability.Management Commentary“By fully implementing our AI-powered Fraud Detection System, we are reinforcing our commitment to security, compliance, and innovation across Indonesia’s digital finance landscape. Our partners and users can transact with greater peace of mind,” said Prashant Gokarn, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of DigiAsia.“This milestone reflects our ongoing dedication to leveraging advanced technology for the benefit of our ecosystem. With Bank Indonesia’s approval and the support of our technology partners, we are well-positioned to support the growth of digital transactions in Indonesia,” added Alexander Rusli, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of DigiAsia.About DigiAsiaDigiAsia is a leading Fintech as a Service (FaaS) provider operating a B2B2X model offering its complete Fintech solution in emerging markets. DigiAsia's fintech architecture offers small and medium business enterprises (SMEs) comprehensive embedded finance APIs to streamline processes across the commerce value chain of distributors and customers. DigiAsia's embedded fintech solutions equally address democratizing digital finance access that supports financial inclusion of underbanked merchants and consumers in emerging markets resulting in growth for enterprise business. The suite of B2B2X solutions provided by DigiAsia include, but are not limited to, cashless payments, digital wallets, digital banking, remittances and banking licenses. DigiAsia has recently established a strategic initiative to develop its embedded FaaS enterprise solution with AI capabilities in Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East, with plans for global expansion. Strategic investors in DigiAsia includes Mastercard (NYSE:MA).Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning DigiAsia and the Company’s operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. DigiAsia cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world including those discussed in DigiAsia’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and DigiAsia specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

