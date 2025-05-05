UNV releases new research on volunteering in human mobility contexts

United Nations Volunteers' research paper, The Contribution of Volunteering in Human Mobility Contexts , highlights the role of volunteers in helping people on the move. It shows through evidence how volunteering fills in gaps in humanitarian assistance and protection, supports gender equality and inclusion, helps prevent and respond to disasters, and assists migrants in settling into new communities.

As of mid-2024, an estimated 122.6 million people were displaced due to emergencies like armed conflicts, natural disasters, famine, and epidemics. These populations face risks such as violence, exploitation, discrimination, and limited access to basic services.

The paper underlines the role of volunteers as crucial in dealing with challenges related to migration and in working towards solutions that ensure the well-being of people and communities. Special attention is given to migrant volunteers who promote social cohesion and integration.

Research illustrates how United Nations Member States and United Nations agencies can utilize volunteering to develop better solutions to human mobility challenges.

Case studies from Lebanon, Mali, Myanmar, and Peru bring forth volunteers' roles at different migration stages, addressing vulnerabilities, meeting immediate needs, and supporting integration.

Recommendations include creating policies that allow migrants and refugees to participate in volunteering, preventing economic hardship for volunteers, and ensuring secure ways to provide humanitarian aid. It also suggests aligning volunteer programmes with national policies to better support migrants and achieve humanitarian goals.

Please access the full paper on UNV's Knowledge Portal on Volunteerism.