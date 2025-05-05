TaxZerone Reminds Nonprofits to File 990 Forms by May 15 to Stay Compliant

Tax Exempt Forms - TaxZerone

With just 10 days remaining, nonprofits are reminded to submit their Form 990 returns for Tax Year 2024 to remain in good standing with the IRS.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit organizations operating on a calendar-year tax period are reminded that the deadline to file their 990 series tax forms for the 2024 tax year is rapidly approaching. The due date to file Form 990 , 990-EZ, 990-N, 990-PF, or 990-T is May 15, 2025. Filing the appropriate 990 form is a critical compliance requirement for tax-exempt organizations. Failure to file timely may result in penalties or jeopardize an organization’s tax-exempt status.Organizations can file their returns online through IRS-authorized e-file providers. TaxZerone, an IRS-approved e-filing solution, enables exempt organizations to file quickly and accurately using a streamlined platform. The process is designed to be intuitive and accessible:1️⃣ Sign in to your TaxZerone account.2️⃣ Click the Start button at the top of the page.3️⃣ Select the applicable 990 form and follow the step-by-step guidance to complete your return.Returning users can utilize the Click2File feature to save time:☑️ Log in to the Exempt Org. Forms Dashboard.☑️ Locate last year’s return.☑️ Click Click2File to auto-populate a new return for the 2024 tax year.TaxZerone supports all required nonprofit tax forms and schedules, including:✔️ Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, and 990-T✔️ Form 8868 for extension requests✔️ California Form 199 for state-level filing✔️ All necessary schedules and attachments for a complete 990 submission✔️ Comprehensive support for 990-T-related forms such as Schedules A, D, I, and federal forms like 4562, 4797, 8949, 8995, 2220, and more✔️Tax credit and adjustment forms, including Forms 3800, 3468, 8911, and 8936 (Schedule A)To support timely and accurate filing, TaxZerone provides automatic reminders, multi-language (English & Spanish) assistance via phone, email, and live chat, and a secure interface that accepts multiple payment options, including PayPal.Statement from TaxZerone Spokesperson:"Timely filing is not just a regulatory requirement—it is essential to preserving a nonprofit’s good standing and ability to serve its mission. We strongly urge all exempt organizations to file their 990 forms before the May 15 deadline to remain compliant and continue their impactful work within the community,” said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone.TaxZerone continues to offer accessible pricing to meet the needs of the nonprofit sector:✔️ Free filing of Form 990-N for organizations with gross receipts under $50,000 (current tax year)✔️ $9.90 for prior-year 990-N filings✔️ $89.99 for Form 990-EZ filings✔️ Additional 10% savings when choosing the “Pay in advance & Save” option with discount code TZOTE10TaxZerone also provides EINFinder, a free research tool allowing users to search and review past tax filings and public records of nonprofit organizations.With just ten days remaining before the May 15 deadline, organizations are advised not to delay. Filing now ensures compliance and prevents the risk of late penalties or loss of exempt status.About TaxZerone:TaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering a secure, streamlined platform for filing a wide range of federal tax forms. While the platform is best known for its nonprofit filing support, including Forms 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, and Form 8868 (extension), its infrastructure is built to accommodate a broad user base.TaxZerone serves:✅ Nonprofit organizations: From grassroots charities to large national foundations✅ Businesses of all sizes: Including startups, mid-sized companies, and corporations with complex compliance needs✅ Tax professionals and service providers: With tools to manage multiple clients, automate workflows, and reduce turnaround time✅ Educational and government institutions: With access to public filing records and research tools like EINFinder, a free database of nonprofit profiles and prior filingsWith a focus on simplicity, compliance, and affordability, TaxZerone helps organizations meet their filing obligations through clear instructions, guided workflows, and responsive customer support in both English and Spanish. The platform supports various payment methods, including PayPal, and provides timely deadline reminders to help users avoid penalties.

