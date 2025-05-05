Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Ignition Interlock Required

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2003093

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/04/2025 at approximately 2048 hours

LOCATION: Pleasant Street Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Required

 

ACCUSED: Jerry Tatro                                                                              

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 4th, 2025, at approximately 2048 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole on Pleasant Street in the town of Enosburg. Troopers were able to identify the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as Jerry Tatro (54) of Richford, VT.

 

After a thorough investigation, it was established that at the time of the crash, Tatro was operating a vehicle that did not have an Ignition Interlock Device installed. Tatro had a restriction on his Driver’s License requiring that Tatro have an Ignition Interlock Device installed in the vehicle that he is operating.

 

Tatro was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on June 16th, 2025, at 0830 hours for failing to operate with an Ignition Interlock Device.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 06/16/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

