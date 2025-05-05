St. Albans Barracks / Ignition Interlock Required
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2003093
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/04/2025 at approximately 2048 hours
LOCATION: Pleasant Street Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Required
ACCUSED: Jerry Tatro
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 4th, 2025, at approximately 2048 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole on Pleasant Street in the town of Enosburg. Troopers were able to identify the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as Jerry Tatro (54) of Richford, VT.
After a thorough investigation, it was established that at the time of the crash, Tatro was operating a vehicle that did not have an Ignition Interlock Device installed. Tatro had a restriction on his Driver’s License requiring that Tatro have an Ignition Interlock Device installed in the vehicle that he is operating.
Tatro was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on June 16th, 2025, at 0830 hours for failing to operate with an Ignition Interlock Device.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 06/16/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
