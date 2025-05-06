Submit Release
IDCRAFT GmbH officially launched: A new specialist for RFID and Auto-ID hardware solutions

Our portfolio includes RFID reader modules, stationary readers, transponders and labels – perfectly suited for Auto-ID applications.

We see ourselves as a reliable technology partner for the industry. Our goal is to create real value through tailored RFID hardware solutions.”
— Patrick Kochendoerfer
NEUHOFEN, RHINELAND-PALATINATE, GERMANY, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ]With the founding of IDCRAFT GmbH, a new company enters the market, specializing in innovative hardware solutions for RFID and Auto-ID. The founder, Patrick Kochendörfer, brings over 20 years of industry experience – including leadership roles at established RFID providers – and pursues a clear mission with IDCRAFT: to make access to smart identification technology easier, more flexible, and more efficient for businesses.

IDCRAFT GmbH offers a broad portfolio of high-quality UHF | RAIN - RFID and HF | NFC - RFID components from leading manufacturers, complemented by vendor-independent consulting, custom hardware modifications, and personalized support.

What you can expect from us: 
✅ High-quality RFID hardware (UHF | RAIN and HF | NFC)
 ✅ Independent, hands-on consulting 
✅ Custom hardware modifications
 ✅ Personalized support & short response times

“We see ourselves as a reliable technology partner for industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare, and defense. Our goal is to create real value through tailored hardware solutions – whether by increasing efficiency, improving transparency, or automating processes,” explains Patrick Kochendörfer, founder and CEO of IDCRAFT GmbH.

With a strong sales strategy, an extensive partner network, and a clear digital focus, IDCRAFT positions itself as a competent hardware provider for the challenges of digital transformation.

More information: 
Homepage: www.idcraft.de
E-Mail: info@idcraft.de
Phone: +49 6236 4494 685

Patrick Kochendörfer
IDCRAFT GmbH
+49 6236 044940685
