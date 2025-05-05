Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities on collection of media accreditation for G20 Financial Inclusion Conference and Technical meeting on the Empowerment of Women Working Group

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities urges media practitioners who have confirmed and registered to attend the G20 Financial Inclusion Conference and Technical meeting on the Empowerment of Women Working Group to collect their accreditation for the upcoming G20 activities scheduled to take place in North West Province from 06-09 May 2025.

Accreditation can be collected as follows:

Date: 04-05 May 2025

Venue: Sun City, Convention Centre, Lupata Room

Time: 14:00

Members of the media will be accredited as follows:

1. Financial Inclusion Conference: 06-07 May 2025

2. Technical meeting on Empowerment of Women Working Group: 08-09 May 2025

