Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 4 June 2025

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 4th of June 2025.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 66.40 US Dollars (USD) to 63.95 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factors are the continued global trade uncertainty, lower global crude oil demand outlook as well as the OPEC+ announcement of planned production increase in June 2025 and possibly in July 2025. International petroleum product prices

The average international petroleum product prices of petrol increased (under recovery) due to the switching costs to summer fuel grade in preparation for summer driving season in the Northern Hemisphere. The prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin followed the decreasing trend of crude oil. These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by 19.11 cents per litre (c/l) and lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin by 11.91 c/l and 16.70 c/l respectively. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from 18.84 to 18.11 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by over 39.00 cents per litre. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R4.486 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of April 2025. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, a slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 4th of June 2025. The Pipeline Transport Tariff Adjustments for Magisterial District Zones supplied by Klerkdorp

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources approved the revised transport tariffs in certain Magisterial District Zones emanating from the NERSA updated pipeline tariff that utilise Klerksdorp as a supply point. This has affected the 4 Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) which are 9C, 10C, 11A and 11C. In line with the Ministerial approval, the transport tariffs adjustments that are applicable to petrol and diesel price structures will have an increase of between 0.1 c/l to 2.6 c/l. However, the price of illuminating paraffin in Zone 11A will increase by 2.6 c/l. As a result, the different transport tariff adjustments for the 4 MDZs will be implemented with effect from the 4th of June 2025. Fuel and Road Accident Fund Levies

The Minister of Finance, in his Budget Vote Speech on the 21st of May 2025, announced that the Fuel Levy will increase by 16.00 c/l on petrol and 15.00 c/l on diesel, respectively, with effect from the 4th of June 2025. Therefore, the Fuel Levy in the price structures of petrol and diesel will increase to 415.00 c/l and 402 c/l, respectively. The Road Accident Fund levy remains unchanged at 218.00 cents per litre on the price structures of petrol and diesel.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for June 2025 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): Five cents per litre (5.00 c/l) decrease.

Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): Five cents per litre (5.00 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Thirty-six point nine cents per litre (36.90 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Thirty-six point nine cents per litre (36.90 c/l) decrease.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): Fifty-six cents per litre (56.00 c/l) decrease.

SMNRP for IP: Seventy-five cents per litre (75.00 c/l) decrease.

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: Eighty-nine cents per kilogram (89.00 c/kg) decrease.

The fuel prices schedule for the different zones will be published on Tuesday, the 3rd of June 2025.

Enquiries:

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: yolanda.mhlathi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122

Mr Johannes Mokobane

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 3674

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: lerato.ntsoko@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 459 2788

