Recording of the Ninth Episode of the “Página do Governo” (Government Page) Program with the Minister of Trade and Industry

Mon. 05 of May of 2025, 12:17h

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Filipus Nino Pereira, took part this morning, May 5th, 2025, in the recording of the ninth episode of the “Página do Governo” program, which will soon be broadcast on Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and posted on the government's digital platforms.

During the interview, Minister Filipus Nino Pereira presented the strategic vision of the Ministry of Trade and Industry for the coming years, highlighting as main priorities the strengthening of the private sector, the promotion of exports, the improvement of logistics infrastructure, the attraction of foreign investment and the encouragement of digitalization and industrial sustainability.

He also explained the measures underway to create a more attractive and competitive business environment for Timorese entrepreneurs, as well as the government's strategies to diversify the economy, train the national workforce and promote inclusive growth by supporting cooperatives and the social economy.

The program also addressed the challenges and opportunities in the trade and industry sector, and the Minister shared his vision for the future of the country's economic development, reaffirming the government's commitment to a sustainable, resilient growth model based on job creation and the enhancement of national production.

Página do Governo" is promoted by the Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, in partnership with RTTL. The program features Nélia Chaves as presenter, Ika Moniz as executive producer and technical support from the communications teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Government Spokesperson's Office and the members of the Government interviewed. This platform aims to strengthen transparency and proximity between the Executive and citizens, allowing the population to follow the main actions and public policies underway in an accessible and informed way.

Next Friday, May 9th, at 8 p.m., the episode with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, dedicated to foreign policy and Timor-Leste's full membership process in ASEAN, will be broadcast. The Government invites all citizens to follow this broadcast, which will take place on RTTL and the official social networks.

