Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,510 in the last 365 days.

Timor-Leste Participates for the First Time as a Full Member in the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Justice

Tue. 18 of November of 2025, 09:06h
581926277_122276702654216553_61179067964301976_n

The Minister of Justice, Sérgio de Jesus Fernandes da Costa Hornai, participated in the 13th ASEAN Law Ministers Meeting (ALAWMM) held in Manila, Philippines, on November 14th to 15th , 2025. The opening ceremony was presided over by the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and attended by the Secretary-General of ASEAN, Kao Kim Hourn.

This was Timor-Leste's first participation in ALAWMM as a full Member State, following the country's official admission to ASEAN, formalized at the 47th Summit held in October 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.  581373194_122276700842216553_9120615423941738404_n

During the meeting, the Ministers of Justice of the 11 Member States signed the ASEAN Extradition Treaty (AET), which establishes a unified legal framework for extradition procedures in the region, to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating cross-border crime. 580825698_122276702444216553_1683040065639618188_n

 Minister Sérgio Hornai also participated in the first ASEAN + Japan meeting on justice on November 15th, 2025, dedicated to monitoring the ASEAN-Japan Work Plan on Law and Justice and strengthening technical and institutional cooperation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Minister also held a bilateral meeting with Singapore's Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, Edwin Tong, focusing on deepening legal cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two countries. 581956940_122276701370216553_1844246405475594051_n

ALAWMM, established in 1986, is ASEAN's main forum for legal cooperation, meeting every two years to review progress, coordinate joint initiatives, and strengthen the role of legal institutions in the region. END

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Timor-Leste Participates for the First Time as a Full Member in the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more