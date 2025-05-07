Author and Publisher Renee Goodwin Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I believe in education,” our guest states. Throughout her life and career, she has placed the highest priority on education. Over the past several years, she has emphasized this belief through her most recent creation. This is the story of Renee Goodwin.

Renee Goodwin is an author and publisher. As an author she created the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series® as well as two novels. As a publisher, she runs her own company, Goodwin Global Publishing, LLC, where she has self-published several books including the ones that she has authored.

The GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®, a book series geared towards children, focuses on the adventures and lessons of Renee’s real life dog GG, a Cane Corso Italian Mastiff that she adopted several years ago. “GG tells the story from her perspective,” Renee explains. Additional recurring characters in the books include her best friend Leo, also a Cane Corse Italian Mastiff, as well as My Mr. Gee and My Mrs. Gee, her human parents. “I get inspiration from watching GG’s activities,” adds Renee. “That is how the books come to being. I take real life pictures and I draw the design graphics from those pictures. Then, the graphics are added to the book manuscript.”

“GG has her moments – about twenty a day,” Renee observes. “Regardless, she puts a big smile on my face.”

Six books of the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series® have been published so far. Titles include the following:

· GG Cleans House - Learning Teamwork – This was the first book in this series.

· GG Meets Her Match - Becoming Forever Friends – This book introduces the reader to Leo for the first time.

· GG Asks, “Is Jesus In Your Class?” - Seek, Know, Guide, Inspire – This book was inspired by Renee, who also is a Woman of Faith.

· GG Takes Action - Practicing Health Safety – This book was inspired by the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic.

· GG Sets Sail - Seeing the Beauty of the World – This is the first book where the main setting was not in GG’s backyard or house.

· GG Works the Honeybees - Helping Nature – This is the most recently published book of the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®.

“Each book is dedicated to something special,” Renee notes. “Intertwined in the books, children are learning new vocabulary words. Every book teaches some type of life lesson. It’s a fun way to learn.”

Each of these books has earned many awards and recognitions. Most notable is that her books are in the Children’s Collection at the college library of her alma mater, Texas A & M University.

In addition to the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®, Renee has published two novels. They are A Love, A Life Forgone and Living Past Shadows, which are inspired by her life.

Renee has always placed a high value on education. “I have been able to accomplish many things in my life because of my education,” Renee corroborates. Having earned her Bachelor of Science in Curriculum and Instruction, emphasizing secondary education in mathematics and chemistry at Texas A & M University, originally, she started out as a teacher. She taught math, chemistry, physics, and third grade general education. She later went back to Texas A & M University, where in 1984, earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering. “You can’t get a better engineering degree than from Texas A & M University,” declares Renee.

Immediately after graduating, she worked for British Petroleum, where she held several engineering-related positions. In 1991, she created her own oil and gas corporation, TP Exploration, Inc. (TPX). She ran TPX for thirty years. In 2021, Renee was awarded the Texas A&M University Aggie Women Legacy Award for pioneering a path for women engineers working offshore as a drilling engineer supervisor. While doing that, she also earned an MBA from University of Texas at Tyler in 1999. After an illustrious career in education and engineering, as well as raising two children, which she had in her forties, she focused on writing and in 2019, began the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®.

As for the future, Renee has many objectives regarding the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®. In addition to publishing additional books for this series – about twenty-five have been written by Renee, but have yet to be published – she also seeks to have this book series become an animated television series. Renee also is working on a new novel titled Big Girls Don’t Cry - Until They Do. This upcoming novel will focus on Renee’s engineering career.

GG, the star of this book series, concludes by contributing her insight. “I would like everyone to come to my backyard to meet My Mr. Gee, My Mrs. Gee, and my best friend forever, Leo. You can see all the flowers, all the squirrels, and all the entertainment that I find in my backyard. I love my backyard! It’s the greatest place ever! Bark! Bark!”

