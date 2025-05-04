PHILIPPINES, May 4 - Press Release

May 3, 2025 TOL bats for bigger subsidies from the education budget to fund community colleges run by LGUs Batangas City - More funds should be allotted from the education budget to augment the cost of operations of community colleges being run by local government units (LGUs). Thus said Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, as he stressed that greater support to this initiative would raise the youth's access to affordable tertiary education right in their own community. Tolentino shared that when he was mayor of Tagaytay City, one of his first.programs was the establishment of the City College of Tagaytay. "To date, our local college has already produced lots of nurses, and graduates in various fields. It was a worthwhile investment," he stressed. When he became a senator, Tolentino said that he actively supported LGUs that sought to establish their own tertiary schools . "Here in Batangas I helped Laurel and the city of Calaca. I also supported Alicia, a municipality located in the province of Bohol, to put up a small college," he recalled. "I look forward to seeing more local government units, those that have the means, establishing their own community colleges," he concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.