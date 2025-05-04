Submit Release
News Search

There were 278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,885 in the last 365 days.

TOL bats for bigger subsidies from the education budget to fund community colleges run by LGUs

PHILIPPINES, May 4 - Press Release
May 3, 2025

TOL bats for bigger subsidies from the education budget to fund community colleges run by LGUs

Batangas City - More funds should be allotted from the education budget to augment the cost of operations of community colleges being run by local government units (LGUs).

Thus said Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, as he stressed that greater support to this initiative would raise the youth's access to affordable tertiary education right in their own community.

Tolentino shared that when he was mayor of Tagaytay City, one of his first.programs was the establishment of the City College of Tagaytay.

"To date, our local college has already produced lots of nurses, and graduates in various fields. It was a worthwhile investment," he stressed.

When he became a senator, Tolentino said that he actively supported LGUs that sought to establish their own tertiary schools .

"Here in Batangas I helped Laurel and the city of Calaca. I also supported Alicia, a municipality located in the province of Bohol, to put up a small college," he recalled.

"I look forward to seeing more local government units, those that have the means, establishing their own community colleges," he concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TOL bats for bigger subsidies from the education budget to fund community colleges run by LGUs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more