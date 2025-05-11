Markopolo.ai raises USD 2 million Seed round led by Joa Capital to scale in Saudi Arabia

Markopolo ai - founders - Tasfia Tasbin, Rubaiyat Farhan - building your AI Marketing dream team

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Markopolo.ai , the startup building autonomous AI marketing teammates, has raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Joa Capital, a Saudi-based venture capital firm focused on high-growth tech ventures across the GCC. The round also saw participation from Team Ignite Partners and a group of strategic angel investors.Founded in 2022, Markopolo.ai is pioneering a shift from fragmented marketing toolkits to AI-powered, unified platforms. The company’s vision is to build AI employees that work alongside marketing and sales teams, automating repetitive tasks and enabling teams to focus on high-impact, strategic work.Powering consumer growth through AI agents, Markopolo.ai provides a modular AI agent suite purpose-built for modern consumer businesses. The product lineup includes Mark: A media buying agent that can enhance marketing teams by autonomously running and optimizing campaigns across Meta, Google, TikTok, and Yahoo Japan; Nabiq : A scalable AI sales agent capable of executing millions of personalized, cross-channel conversational campaigns; and DeepDive : A real-time social listening and engagement engine that interprets public consumer data to activate relevant outreach. Together, these agents deliver an integrated solution that empowers brands to drive growth, optimize engagement, and unlock actionable insights.Strengthening Roots in Saudi ArabiaMarkopolo.ai has made strategic moves to anchor itself in the Kingdom. The company was supported by the Kingdom's National Technology Development Program (NTDP) to relocate its HQ to the Kingdom (under the 'Relocate Program') and has been accepted into Taqadam Cohort 8 2025 by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), receiving a USD 140K grant. In addition, the company also won the AI Oasis Hackathon at LEAP 2024 in Riyadh.These steps reflect Markopolo.ai’s commitment to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals—particularly in digital transformation, AI, and innovation for consumer sectors.In previous funding rounds, the company received investment from Accelerating Asia, Startup Bangladesh and DIVC.CEO StatementTasfia Tasbin, CEO and Co-founder of Markopolo.ai, said: “At Markopolo.ai, we’re not just building software— we’re engineering AI employees built to think, act, and scale like your best marketing minds. This seed round is more than capital; it’s a battle cry. We're going full throttle across the MENA region to empower thousands of businesses to outsmart, outcreate, and outgrow the competition. Our mission? Automate growth. Redefine scale. With Markopolo, your company doesn’t just grow—it takes off. We’re here to put company growth on autopilot.”Investor StatementYousef Alyousefi CEO of Joa Capital, commented: “Markopolo.ai is building precisely the kind of company we look to back—globally scalable, deeply technical, and solving a real pain point in how consumer brands grow,” said Yousef AlYousefi, CEO of Joa Capital. “Their AI-first platform reflects the future of marketing and sales enablement, and their rapid traction across multiple markets validates their approach. We’re proud to support their global expansion and excited to anchor that journey in Saudi Arabia, where innovation and AI adoption are accelerating in line with the Kingdom’s strategic priorities.”About Joa CapitalJoa Capital is a Saudi-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage ventures with high growth potential in KSA, the GCC, and beyond. Joa Capital backs founders who are solving complex problems with scalable, tech-driven solutions that align with the Kingdom’s national development objectives. Markopolo’s proven traction, their targeted use of AI and the speed of the development made it a strong fit for Joa’s thesis.Website: https://www.joa.capital/ Email: info@joa.capitalAbout Markopolo ai inc.Markopolo ai inc. is a deep tech company incorporated in the USA, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Japan and Bangladesh. Founded by two talented Bangladeshi entrepreneurs Tasfia Tasbin and Rubaiyat Mostofa, Markopolo AI has rapidly expanded its global footprint to 40+ countries.Website: https://www.markopolo.ai/ Email: contact@markopolo.ai

