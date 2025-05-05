Cambridge Resources Inc. Promotes Jennifer Lau to Managing Director of Sales to Lead Continued Expansion

Let us be the strategy to your success!

MATAWAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge Resources Incorporated, a trusted advisor for next-generation technology and workforce solutions, today recognizes the leadership and continued achievements of Jennifer Lau, Managing Director of Sales.Since joining the company, Jennifer has played a pivotal role in driving growth across all major sales and staffing performance metrics. Her leadership has helped Cambridge Resources accelerate its expansion, improve sales execution, and strengthen client relationships in a highly competitive market.Founded in 2018, Cambridge Resources Inc. was built on decades of experience delivering chasm-crossing technologies and expert staffing solutions to enterprise and mid-market clients. The firm provides a unique value proposition by combining deep technical knowledge with practical, real-world experience enabling clients to navigate the complexities of modern IT environments and secure the specialized talent they need to succeed.Jennifer Lau brings a rare blend of over a decade of entrepreneurial acumen and corporate discipline to her role. As the founder of JAL Solutions, she built a respected recruiting firm from the ground up earning recognition for aligning talent strategies with long-term business goals. Her reputation for integrity, execution, and value-based leadership made her a natural fit for Cambridge’s client’s first culture.At Cambridge Resources, Jennifer has driven double digit year-over-year revenue growth, expanded client portfolios, and enhanced key sales operations including planning, forecasting, and pipeline accuracy. Through a consultative, results driven approach, she has significantly improved client satisfaction and long-term retention.“Jennifer is a proven leader who embodies the values and vision of Cambridge Resources,” said James Hoffman, President of Cambridge Resources Inc. “With over a decade of experience in this industry her ability to deliver results, build trust, and lead with integrity continues to make a lasting impact across our business.”Jennifer Lau’s leadership underscores Cambridge’s ongoing commitment to deliver “best of breed” advisory, staffing, and technology solutions that reduce complexity, accelerate innovation, and create lasting value for clients.For more information, visit us.

