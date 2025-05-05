Vaultize Technologies Private Limited Announces Appointment of Anurag Garhyan as Managing Director

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vaultize Technologies Private Limited , a leader in enterprise file security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anurag Garhyan as its new Managing Director, effective immediately.Founded in 2010, Vaultize has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive enterprise file security platforms. The company's offerings include Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM), enterprise file sync and share (EFSS), VPN-free secure access, and Endpoint Data Protection. Vaultize's solutions empower enterprises to mitigate security risks, prevent data loss, and ensure compliance in an era where data mobility policies are prevalent.Anurag Garhyan brings to Vaultize a wealth of global experience in the technology and cybersecurity sectors. His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in driving growth and innovation in his previous roles. As Managing Director, Anurag will focus on expanding Vaultize's market presence, fostering innovation, and delivering enhanced value to clients and stakeholders."We are delighted to welcome Anurag Garhyan as our new Managing Director," said David Kesick, Director at Vaultize Technologies. "His extensive experience and leadership in the technology sector make him the ideal person to lead Vaultize into its next phase of growth and innovation."Anurag expressed his enthusiasm about joining Vaultize, stating, "I am honored to lead Vaultize Technologies at such a pivotal time. Vaultize has a strong foundation in enterprise file security, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients."For more information about Vaultize Technologies and its solutions, please visit www.vaultize.com About Vaultize Technologies Private LimitedVaultize Technologies Private Limited is a Pune-based company specializing in enterprise file security solutions. Established in 2010, Vaultize offers a range of services including Enterprise Digital Rights Management, enterprise file sync and share, VPN-free secure access and Endpoint Data Protection. These solutions help enterprises secure and protect corporate files wherever they are, wherever they go, and however they are used.Media Contact:

