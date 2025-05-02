Eagle Scout Project brings 150 ‘Away from Home’ kits to hospitalized Veterans

A Boy Scout on the path to earning Eagle Scout rank donated 150 kits for hospitalized Veterans during an April 21 event held at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

Alexander Horne, 17, knew he wanted his Eagle Scout project to honor the people who had already given so much in service to their country.

The kits, filled with activity books, playing cards, games and other comforting items, are designed to help raise the spirits of patients during their stay and provide a method to engage with others while away from home.

“Lifting people up” served as the primary motivation for Horne, but also the commitment to service that is present among his family.

“My father, grandfather and uncle all served in the military, and my mother works for VA,” Horne explained. “Growing up, I learned that, as Theodore Roosevelt once said, ‘This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.’”

Horne’s project involved other scouts from his troop, and each person wrote letters of thanks for the kits, said Catherine Gill, Horne’s mother and a registered nurse at Overton Brooks VA for the past 21 years.

“Seeing his vision come to life after months of planning, fundraising and hard work has been incredibly rewarding,” Gill said. “As a parent, I couldn’t be prouder of his perseverance, problem solving, dedication, leadership and compassion for others.”

In addition to his work with the Eagle Scout project, Horne has volunteered at OBVAMC for the past two years and amassed more than 237 hours assisting Veterans. He said he looks forward to someday having a career in a medical field, as he approaches the final stages of his junior year at Parkway High School in Bossier City.

“With my mother working there, I’ve always heard stories about the incredible Veterans they serve and the difference compassionate care can make,” Horne said. “I wanted to contribute in my own way, whether by helping with small tasks or simply spending time with Veterans who appreciate companionship. Serving those who served us is a privilege—one that reminds me daily of the importance of community and gratitude.”

The Overton Brooks VA chaplain service will distribute the kits as needed to Veteran patients in the hospital.