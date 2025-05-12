Lux Forum Named Gold Sponsor of 'Lead Where You Stand' Conference at Westmont College

Kerrwood Hall at Westmont College

Celeste White, President of Lux Forum, proudly announces the organization’s Gold Sponsorship of the Lead Where You Stand leadership conference, in Santa Barbara

You’ll gain tools and insights to help you thrive” — Celeste White

ST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celeste White , President of Lux Forum, announces the organization’s Gold Sponsorship of the Lead Where You Stand leadership conference, hosted by Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California. This year’s highly anticipated event, taking place June 4–5, 2025, will feature New York Times columnist and bestselling author David Brooks as keynote speaker.Lux Forum, based in St. Helena, CA, is dedicated to public education through a variety of intellectually rich programs—including seminars, conferences, workshops, debates, symposiums, and thought leader talks. Rooted in the wisdom of the historic Christian faith tradition, Lux Forum invites curious minds to engage with contemporary topics and meaningful dialogue.Celeste White and her husband, Robert White —who also serves on the Lux Forum Board—view the partnership with Westmont College as a powerful alignment of values and vision. “Thought leaders converge at Westmont College to bring you two immersive days spent exploring transformative ideas you can apply to your field,” said Celeste White. “Whether you are an emerging leader or a seasoned professional, you’ll gain tools and insights to help you thrive amid the complexity of effective leadership.”Lead Where You Stand continues to be a hub for innovation and inspiration, and Lux Forum’s support underscores a shared commitment to cultivating thoughtful, impactful leadership for today’s challenges.

