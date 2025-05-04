Good Deeds Plumbing and Heating Launches with Innovative 5% Charity Model to Support Families in Need

PA–based Good Deeds Plumbing and Heating dedicates 5% of every invoice to the Good Deeds Fund, providing essential repairs for families in need.

We started Good Deeds because we believe no family should go without heat or running water due to financial hardship,”” — Owner, Jordan Rolon

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Deeds Plumbing and Heating , a new residential and light‑commercial home‑services provider, today announces its official launch in West Chester, Pennsylvania. With a pioneering commitment to social impact, the company will allocate 5% of every completed service invoice to the Good Deeds Fund—a community resource designed to cover urgent plumbing and heating repairs for households in need.Founded by industry veteran Jordan Rolon, Good Deeds Plumbing and Heating brings together over 15 years of expertise in plumbing, HVAC installation, and emergency response. The full suite of offerings includes leak detection and repair, water‑heater and boiler installation, furnace tune‑ups, and emergency service. Every job is backed by transparent pricing, prompt communication, and a workmanship guarantee.Central to Good Deeds’ mission is the Good Deeds Fund, through which customers and community partners can nominate local families for assistance. Referrals from nonprofits, senior centers, and veterans’ organizations help identify urgent cases—such as burst‑pipe remediation or heating‑system failures—where financial barriers might otherwise leave residents without heat or running water. In its inaugural year, the company aims to assist at least 100 households, with plans to scale operations across the Mid-Atlantic by Q4 2025.Looking ahead, Good Deeds Plumbing and Heating aspires to help over 1,000 families within five years throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Residents can support the initiative by booking service calls, nominating neighbors for aid, or contributing directly to the Good Deeds Fund.

