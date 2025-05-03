Intervention Circle offers culturally sensitive supports, enhances safety for Gitanmaax

CANADA, May 3 - The Gitanmaax First Nation is implementing an Intervention Circle in the Gitxsan Territory to provide culturally appropriate supports for people at risk of harm, victimization or entering the justice system, and to help build a safer and healthier community.

The Intervention Circle will bring together community-based frontline service providers from the public-safety, health and social-service sectors. They work collaboratively to reduce the over-representation of Indigenous Peoples in the justice system by preventing crime, reducing harm and increasing community safety.

“It’s crucial that people have access to culturally sensitive supports when and where they need them,” said Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Ensuring public safety and advancing meaningful, lasting reconciliation are interconnected. The Gitanmaax-led Intervention Circle will help people find culturally sensitive pathways to healing in their own community and prevent incarceration of Indigenous peoples.”

Community-centred Intervention Circles incorporate Indigenous social and cultural institutions with in-community service providers to connect vulnerable people with preventative supports.

“At Gitanmaax First Nation, we understand the importance of fostering a collaborative environment that reflects our values of unity, respect, and restorative justice,” said Jason Wong, chief executive officer, Gitanmaax First Nation. “We believe that every challenge presents an opportunity for growth and healing, and we are committed to addressing difficult situations with a focus on community wellness and reconciliation. By embracing a restorative-justice approach, we aim to bring people together, address underlying issues and promote healing over punishment.”

The Province is providing $50,000 to support the implementation of the Intervention Circle. The Province will also provide funding to train community partners participating in the Intervention Circle.

The Intervention Circle advances the Safer Community Action Plan’s goal of creating safe, healthy communities for everyone. It also responds to recommendations from several reports, including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the First Nations Justice Strategy.

Quote:

Judith Sayers, director, B.C. First Nations Justice Council —

“The B.C. First Nations Justice Council is grateful for the leadership of First Nations who are implementing Intervention Circles in their communities and advancing their self-determination over community safety, healing and justice. The aims of the B.C. First Nations Justice Strategy specifically support First Nations in the restoration of their justice systems and legal traditions. Intervention Circles allow First Nations to shift from punitive responses towards a proactive intervention model that integrates their culture, teachings and values. Through their Intervention Circles, Gitanmaax First Nation, along with Esk’etemc and Witset First Nations, are prioritizing the healing pathways and cultural needs of their at-risk members and are forging a new way forward for justice and healing in their communities.”

Quick Facts:

The Gitanmaax First Nation Intervention Circle is the third initiative of its kind in B.C.

Gitanmaax is one of six First Nation communities belonging to the Gitxsan Nation.

Indigenous people make up only 6% of British Columbia’s population but account for 35% of people in provincial custody.

The B.C. First Nations Justice Strategy is designed by and for Indigenous Peoples to reform the colonial justice system and revitalize Indigenous legal practices.

The strategy was endorsed by the Province and the B.C. First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC) in 2020.

The Declaration Act Action Plan, developed in consultation and co-operation with Indigenous Peoples, outlines 89 specific actions every ministry in government will take to create a better province for Indigenous Peoples in B.C.

Learn More:

To read the B.C. First Nations Justice Strategy, visit: https://bcfnjc.com/landing-page/justice-strategy/