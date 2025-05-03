Nearly 300 new homes coming to Victoria

CANADA, May 3 - People in Victoria will soon have access to nearly 300 new homes as construction begins on two developments that offer affordable rental and supportive housing.

“We know that different people have different housing needs, and we’re working on every front to help everyone find a place to call home,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “During a time of economic uncertainty, these homes will lower rental costs for working people and families while bringing people sheltering outside indoors so they can have stability, dignity and support they need to move forward.”

To help families and individuals, including those at risk of or experiencing homelessness, a provincial investment of nearly $100 million is funding the construction of 295 new homes across two separate developments on Pandora Avenue and Discovery Street.

This includes a new 21-storey building at 926/930 Pandora Ave., replacing the existing vacant structures with 158 affordable rental homes, 47 supportive homes and a community space expected to include child care services.

Construction will begin soon, with the homes expected to be completed by spring 2029. The Capital Region Housing Corporation (CRHC) will manage the affordable rental homes, and an experienced non-profit operator will oversee the supportive housing.

“These new homes will provide families and individuals with a place to call home, in their communities and close to their jobs and their support systems,” said Nina Krieger, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake. “By offering a mix of affordable and supportive housing, we’re helping ensure that everyone can find stability, comfort and a sense of belonging in Victoria.”

Additionally, construction is set to start in May on 90 new supportive homes at 726 Discovery St. for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The eight-storey, steel-frame building will feature 90 studio units, each with a private bathroom.

This project is expected to be completed by mid-2027. Our Place Society will operate the supportive housing at Discovery Street, offering residents daily meals, laundry facilities and a range of 24/7 on-site support services. These will include life-skills training, employment assistance and counselling, as well as access to physical and mental-health care, addiction treatment and recovery services. The building will also feature safety measures such as fenced grounds, a single point of entry, 24/7 staffed reception, security cameras and lighting.

These projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 4,120 homes in Victoria.

Quotes:

Julian Daly, CEO, Our Place –

“We’re happy to see construction begin on the Discovery Street supportive-housing project, which Our Place Society will be operating. This much-needed resource will provide 90 supportive homes for people in Victoria, offering stability and services to help them thrive. It’s a vital step forward for those we serve and for access to housing in Victoria. The whole community benefits from this.”

Marianne Alto, mayor of Victoria –

“Breaking ground on this project, working with provincial, regional and non-profit partners, is a significant step forward as we address our complex housing crisis. These 295 affordable homes will provide the stability and opportunity needed for more people to build community roots and thrive in Victoria.”

Zac de Vries, chair, Capital Region Housing Corporation –

“Since 2019, with our funding partners, the CRHC has introduced more than 800 new affordable homes to the region, and we won’t stop there. Projects like Pandora show the powerful possibilities of partnership, and the CRHC is excited to get another 158 affordable homes underway in the city of Victoria.”

