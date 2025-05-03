Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,606 in the last 365 days.

2025-60 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CONDUCTING UNATTENDED DEATH INVESTIGATION

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CONDUCTING UNATTENDED DEATH INVESTIGATION

News Release 2025-60

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 2, 2025

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General Investigations Division is investigating the discovery of a body in a restroom in the Sand Island State Recreation Area. Investigators responded at approximately 1:07 p.m., at the request of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement.

The body was that of a deceased female, who appeared to be in her mid 40’s.

AG Investigators have opened an unattended death investigation and as such, no further information will be released at this time.

AG Investigations Division is asking anyone with information to call 808-586-1240.

 

* * *

Media Contacts:

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

Office: 808-586-1284

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

 

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1252
Cell: 808-379-9249
Email: [email protected] 

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025-60 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CONDUCTING UNATTENDED DEATH INVESTIGATION

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more