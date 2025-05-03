Statement on Fallen Hamilton County Deputy Sheriff

(CINCINNATI) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of a Hamilton County deputy sheriff, who was killed in the line of duty today.

“In the coming days and weeks, law enforcement officers across Ohio and the nation will solemnly gather to honor their fallen brothers and sisters. This loss – so close to those annual remembrances – is a cruel reminder of the many officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf. The officers who protect our communities day in and day out are heroes.

“My deepest condolences are with this deputy’s family and the entire Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.”

