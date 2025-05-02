Do something grande for the environment: Bring your own cup

We all love our daily coffee fix, but the environmental cost of single-use cups is staggering – 50 billion of them are thrown away each year! That jolt of caffeine is essential, but the mountain of single-use cups it generates isn't. This May, you can do something about it by joining the "Bring Your Own Cup" campaign. You can make a big difference by taking three simple actions:

First, take the pledge and commit to do your best.

Visit our campaign website and pledge to bring your reusable cup. Commit to reducing waste and avoiding single-use items that litter our environment. By taking the pledge, you'll also be entered to win a $25 gift card to your favorite local participating coffee shop! You can even invite friends and family to join you to create an accountability network.

Second, find participating coffee shops.

Check out our interactive map on the campaign website to locate coffee shops in your neighborhood that welcome your reusable cup. Many even offer discounts and rewards! If you find that your favorite coffee shop accepts personal cups but isn’t on our map, contact us so we can add them.

Third, prepare your cup and routine.

Make sure your reusable cup is clean and know its capacity to make ordering smooth. Keep it near your keys or phone, set reminders or keep an extra cup in your car so you never forget it. After use, give it a quick rinse. This simple routine will make bringing your own cup a seamless part of your daily coffee run.

Coffee stands and shops benefit, too!

Coffee shops and stands can reap the benefits of being a Bring Your Own Cup (BYOC) coffee shop, too. Customers bringing their personal cups is good for the environment and your business. By allowing personal cups, your business can:

Reduce costs: Save on single-use cup, lid, and sleeve expenses.

Minimize waste and wasted time: Decrease trash volume and restocking frequency.

Gain visibility: Get featured on our website’s BYOC map and attract eco-conscious customers.

Build customer loyalty: Offer discounts and rewards, fostering repeat business and a culture of reuse.

Promote sustainability: Show your community that you care about the environment.

Are you ready to join the Bring Your Own Cup campaign? Contact Ecology to be added to the map. Display BYOC signage, ask customers if they brought a personal cup, and consider offering incentives.

Remember, the Washington State Retail Food Code allows refilling consumer-owned containers.

Thank you to our partners and collaborating BYOC campaigns!

Kitsap County, Whatcom County, Jefferson County, Clark County, City of Carnation, Seattle Public Utilities, King County, City of Tacoma, Eastside (City of Bothell, City of Bellevue, City of Kirkland, and Redmond), City of Renton, City of Federal Way