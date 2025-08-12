Back to school shopping?

The school supply aisle is an unexpected pop of color in late summer. The bright backpacks, glittery folders, colored pencils, and those oh-so-sweet, scented markers excite kids. They bring back fond memories for parents, too. But behind the sparkle and scent, some supplies contain chemicals that aren’t so kid-friendly.

That glitter glue, those rain boots, and even the water-resistant backpack featuring a cute animal or the latest superhero might seem harmless. But some of these back-to-school “essentials” contain toxic chemicals. Over time, long-term exposure to these chemicals can contribute to health problems in children, teens, and adults. And they can also harm the environment.

“As a toxicologist – and a parent – I know how tough it can be to find products without toxic chemicals,” said Marissa Smith, senior toxicologist for Safer Products for Washington. “Fortunately, there are a few easy ways to take out some of the guesswork.”

So, how can you tell which school supplies are safer? We’ve pulled together some resources and a few simple tips to help you shop more mindfully this back-to-school season.

Avoid scented, dry-erase, or permanent markers that may contain solvents or benzene, a chemical linked to cancer.

When buying products like backpacks, rain gear, or pencil pouches, skip products that promise full stain resistance, especially if you can just wash the product. Some stain-resistant products are treated with "forever chemicals" that build up in our bodies and persist in the environment.

For backpacks, lunch boxes, and binders, consider cloth, canvas, or nylon. Avoid flexible plastic like PVC (vinyl), which can contain toxic chemicals like phthalates, lead, and cadmium.

Pick stainless steel or one labeled BPA- and phthalate-free to avoid hormone-disrupting chemicals like BPA, BPS, and BPF. Bonus: they're more durable and reusable, too.

Look for notebooks, printer paper, and tissues made with recycled content or marked chlorine-free to reduce exposure to harmful byproducts.

Nail polish, lotions, and hair products sometimes contain toxic chemicals. Use a product-safety app to help you find safer options while you shop.

Kids' clothes sometimes come with jewelry or charms. Some of these products can contain lead and cadmium, which can be toxic for children. Please be aware if you've got a little one who tends to put things in their mouth.

Choose products with simple, minimal packaging to reduce waste and avoid unnecessary plastic.

Choose products with simple, minimal packaging to reduce waste and avoid unnecessary plastic. Buy for the long haul. Choosing durable supplies that last beyond one school year helps reduce waste and saves money over time.

Want to take these tips beyond the back-to-school aisle? Check out our “Healthier Living Starts at Home Guide” for more ways to reduce exposure to toxic chemicals—not just at school, but throughout your home.

Washington State is working hard to make everyday products safer—for kids, families, and communities. Our programs help identify and reduce toxic chemicals in consumer products, from classroom supplies to cosmetics and children’s toys. Learn more about Safer Products for Washington, the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, and the Children’s Safe Products Act.

Want to stay informed about harmful chemicals in products? Sign up for our Safer Products for Washington email list to get the latest updates and resources.