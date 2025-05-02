Submit Release
NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE KANE COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Kane County, Utah—The Kane County Judicial Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Kane County, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Gary Johnson who will retire in June.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

  • Barry E. Clarkson, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Santa Clara,
  • William “Bill” Frazier, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of St. George, and
  • J. Shea Owens, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Panguitch.

 

A comment period will be held through May 12, 2025. Once application materials are provided to the county commission, it will have 30 days to make a final selection. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

