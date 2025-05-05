MatchAwards Targets Procurement Inefficiencies, Arming Veteran-Owned Businesses for Victory

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As MatchAwards approaches a critical milestone in its pre-token ramp-up period, the platform is deploying cutting-edge technology to address longstanding inefficiencies in the $2 trillion U.S. government procurement system. The company announced today it has entered legal review and is preparing to submit for auditing, with two major industry auditing firms already lined up. Additionally, a small centralized exchange is prepared to launch the MatchAwards Utility token for the upcoming June ITO.Tackling Procurement InequalityThe inefficiencies in government procurement aren't just statistics—they represent real economic opportunities lost for small businesses. Despite $460 billion annually earmarked for small businesses, MatchAwards' proprietary data has uncovered significant discrepancies between reported figures and the reality experienced by true small businesses."The system's built to favor the big guys," said Kenny Rogers, Economic Development Specialist at MatchAwards. "The labyrinthine bidding process and lack of transparency creates obstacles that many small businesses simply can't overcome."Technology as the EqualizerMatchAwards is deploying a technological arsenal specifically designed to level the playing field:AI Precision: Analyzes thousands of contracts, matching business strengths to relevant opportunities in minutes rather than days.EDO Support: Partnerships with Economic Development Organizations provide vital on-the-ground guidance."AI and blockchain are the modern slingshot," said Clarence E. Briggs III, CEO of MatchAwards. "We're giving small businesses the tools they need to compete effectively against much larger corporations."Success Stories EmergingVeterans Leading the ChargeFor veterans, procurement challenges aren't just business—they're personal hurdles to overcome after serving their country."This isn't about surviving the system—it's about beating it," said Mike Noble, COO of MatchAwards. "Our technology doesn't just simplify the process—it empowers businesses to compete confidently."Laci O'Reilly, Communications Specialist at MatchAwards, adds, "Our AI learns your business—it's like having a procurement specialist working around the clock to find opportunities tailored to your strengths."Moving ForwardAs MatchAwards continues its 90-day pre-token campaign, the upcoming legal audit represents a significant step toward the platform's June ITO. The company urges small businesses and veterans to join at MatchAwards to access these tools and become part of a growing movement to transform government procurement."We're not just providing tools—we're creating true equality of opportunity," concluded Briggs.About MatchAwardsMatchAwards, a division of Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc. (AIT), combines AI, blockchain technology, and partnerships with Economic Development Organizations to transform the government procurement process. Headquartered in Fayetteville, NC, the platform is dedicated to empowering small businesses and veterans. Learn more at MatchAwards.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.