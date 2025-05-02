Agenda item regarding Silver Glen Springs removed from upcoming FWC Commission meeting agenda 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has made the decision to remove the proposed consideration of a Springs Protection Zone at Silver Glen Springs from the agenda of the upcoming Commission meeting scheduled for May in Ocala.

This decision comes in light of recent legislation passed by the Florida Legislature that proposes changes to the statutory requirements for establishing SPZs. Although this legislation has not yet been signed into law by the governor, it includes significant revisions - specifically, that any harm caused by vessels must be both significant and the predominant source of harm to a spring before an SPZ can be established. If signed by the governor, this legislation would take effect July 1.

The Commission’s consideration of an SPZ at Silver Glen Springs during the May meeting would be based on an evaluation of the request under the existing statutory criteria. If the Commission was to have approved an SPZ at the May meeting, there would not have been sufficient time to establish the SPZ by rule before the newly proposed statutory criteria would take effect on July 1.

Given this timeline and potential changes, it would be premature and potentially inappropriate for the Commission to act on this matter at this time. Proceeding with the consideration of an SPZ under the current statute, while the Legislature has clearly expressed its intent to revise those conditions, along with conflicting timelines for rule adoption, would preempt the legislative process. The FWC wants to ensure that any action taken by the Commission reflects both the most current legal framework and the intent of the Legislature, once formally enacted.

Staff will continue monitoring the progress of this legislation and will revisit this matter once there is clarity on the statutory requirements for SPZ establishment.