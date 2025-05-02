Emergency closure of Halawa onramp to westbound H-1

Main, News Posted on May 2, 2025 in Highways News Oʻahu #hitraffic 5/2/2025 10:20AM: There will be an emergency closure of the Hālawa onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway due to culvert erosion. Crews will be filling the eroded areas and will reopen the ramp for afternoon rush hour.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.