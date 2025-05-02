Governor Stein Visits Burlington Elementary School, Emphasizes Need for $4 Billion School Bond to Strengthen North Carolina Public Schools

Today Governor Josh Stein and Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green visited Hillcrest Elementary School in Burlington to highlight his budget proposal to strengthen North Carolina’s public schools, including a $4 billion school bond to address aging school buildings and facilities across the state.

“Too many schools across our state are overcrowded or need repairs, which often hinders students’ ability to learn and thrive,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We must ensure that our schools are well-built and our teachers are well-paid so that our students can receive the high-quality education that they deserve.”

“This school bond is a practical step toward the goal of investing fully in public education and ensuring that our students have safe, secure, and supportive learning environments,” said North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green. “Our state is growing, and our public schools need the facilities and resources to be able to meet that demand and to successfully prepare each student for their next phase in life.”

Governor Stein’s 2025-2027 budget proposal includes a $4 billion school bond to modernize old and outdated buildings. The Office of State Budget & Management estimates that North Carolina’s public schools need $13 billion to address school facility needs to keep up with the state’s growing population.

Governor Stein’s budget also works to attract new teachers by raising starting teacher pay to the highest in the Southeast and retain veteran teachers by raising their pay, providing advanced teacher career pathways, and investing in professional development. It also invests in student safety and well-being by hiring more school nurses and social workers, providing free breakfast in public schools, upgrading school security, and removing the distraction of cell phones from classrooms.