Finding Balance in a Chaotic World: Melva Freeman Offers Hope and Healing in 'Tools for Stability'

A heartfelt guide to nurturing mental well-being, drawn from lived experience and years of helping others.

Retired advocate and mental health educator Melva Freeman writes " Tools for Stability ," a compassionate and practical guide designed to help readers take charge of their mental wellness. Born from years of experience working at the Disability Services & Legal Center in Santa Rosa, this book began as workshop handouts—and grew into a life-changing resource at the suggestion of an inspired participant.Freeman, who holds an Associate of Arts degree and now enjoys a peaceful, reflective life in retirement, shares hard-won wisdom and tools rooted in personal experience. After navigating her own mental health journey with courage and resilience, she now offers guidance to anyone seeking greater emotional balance, clarity, and peace of mind."Tools for Stability" is not a clinical manual but a deeply personal and relatable roadmap. With warmth and honesty, Freeman offers strategies that worked for her, making mental health support feel accessible and empowering. Her writing resonates especially with readers who may feel overwhelmed, isolated, or uncertain about where to begin."What I have learned are little lessons that have helped me live my life so I had peace of mind, even in a world of turmoil. The only way I can live with peace of mind is to know I can change only myself and no one else. Nor can I change anything going on in the world," an excerpt from her book reads.Ideal for individuals, support groups, and community wellness programs, "Tools for Stability" is a companion for the healing journey—now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.

