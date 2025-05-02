TBI Agents Investigating Morgan County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Morgan County.

Preliminary information indicates the incident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Ray Cross Road in Harriman. Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a burglary call. Upon arrival, they encountered John A. Cox (DOB 5/30/1996). For reasons under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in a deputy firing his weapon, hitting Cox, who later died at the hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

