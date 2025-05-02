Submit Release
Statement of Attorney General Aaron Frey on Maine's Settlement with the USDA

May 2, 2025
Attorney Generals Office

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Contact: Danna Hayes 

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

 

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey shared the following in response to Maine’s settlement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture today:

 

“It’s unfortunate that my office had to resort to federal court just to get USDA to comply with the law and its own regulations.  But we are pleased that the lawsuit has now been resolved and that Maine will continue to receive funds as directed by Congress to feed children and vulnerable adults.”

